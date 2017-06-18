KCRW Broadcast 429

Fanatic! Another week, another great show all lined up for you. I am on location, doing some acting work. I put this show together right before I left. A lot of our sonic allies for their place on our stellar roster.
I have a lot of rehearsal to do before my early rise tomorrow, so I will have to keep this short. We hope you dig the show and we’ll be back with you next week with more jams.
Keep the music playing and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Generation X - Your Generation / K.M.D-Sweet Revenge Xtra
02. The Ruts - Babylon’s Burning / The Punk Singles Collection
03. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lurch / Haunted Head
04. Lost Sounds - Future Touch / Future Touch
05. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Subway / The Power Of Negative Thinking
06. POW! - Color The System / Crack An Egg
07. Lone Ranger - Fist To Fist Days Done / single
08. The UK Subs - C.I.D. / The Singles 1978 – 1892
09. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin
10. XYZ - Where Do You Come From? / XYZ
11. Serge Gainsbourg - La Bas C’est Naturel / Couleur Café
12. Black Eyes - On the Sacred Side / Black Eyes
13. The Fall - Couldn’t Get Ahead / This Nation’s Saving Grace
14. Skoodle-Dum-Doo & Sheffield - Gas Ration Blues / Rare Country Blues Vol. 02
15. HTRK - Kiss Before The Fall / Marry Me Tonight
16. David Bowie - Because You’re Young / Monsters To Ashes
17. Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets / Here Come the Warm Jets
Hour 2
01. Alternative TV - Action Time Vision / The Image Has Cracked
02. Wire - I Am The Fly / Chairs Missing
03. Alan Vega – Fireball / Alan Vega
04. The Ooga Boogas - Neon Sunset / The Booga Box
05. Parliament - Red Hot Mama / single
06. Lucifer - It’s Lucifer! / Lucifer
07. The Sonics - Shot Down / Psycho-Sonic
08. Dizu Plaatjes - Outalo Ntsintsi / Ibuyambo
09. The Stooges - Down On The Street (single version) / Fun House re-issue
10. Flin Flon - Medicine Hat / Teenbeat 20
11. La Sera - Never Come Around / La Sera
12. Dog Chocolate - Be a Bloody River / Snack Fans
13. The Dictaphone - Exit Timelines / Tp Hss
14. Hierophants – Stress / Parallax Error
15. Don Cherry - The Thing / Where’s Brooklyn?
16. Cigarette - Well Round / Gush
17. Point Juncture WA – Candyland / Me Or The Party