Save the date:
KCRW Broadcast 440: Shepard Fairey
Henry Rollins invites influential artist and activist Shepard Fairey to the studio for a Guest DJ set. They’ll chat about the opening of the Obey founder’s gallery exhibit, “Damaged” and what’s up next for the controversial artist.
