ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 440: Shepard Fairey

Henry Rollins invites influential artist and activist Shepard Fairey to the studio for a Guest DJ set. They’ll chat about the opening of the Obey founder’s gallery exhibit, “Damaged” and what’s up next for the controversial artist.

COMING SOON

Sep 03, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Save the date:

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music For Your (long) Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your (long) Weekend The proverbial end of summer is upon us, but as customary, the calendar gods have blessed us with a long weekend to go out on top. For the occasion, we… Read More

Sep 01, 2017

Show #226: Evergreens–The Music I Love
KCRW Music Blog

Show #226: Evergreens–The Music I Love On this week’s show, we listen to music I never tire of hearing—evergreens that I’ve loved going back decades in some cases. I’ll start with the wonderful Nuyorican timbales player Manny… Read More

Aug 31, 2017

Album Preview: Dinner “New Work”
KCRW Music Blog

Album Preview: Dinner “New Work” Danish singer/songwriter Anders Rhedin is a fascinating figure. He first came onto my radar last year as I happened to be one of the DJs at one of his gigs.… Read More

Aug 31, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE