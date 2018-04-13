North Carolina-born artist Travis Stewart, otherwise known as Machinedrum, is an veteran of the electronic music scene, with over 10 years of experience. He has managed to blend elements of footwork and ambient genres together to form a punched-up mixture that is not to be messed with.
Stewart puts his unique signature on everything he touches. On top of releasing solo material and remixes, he’s produced and composed over a dozen albums under various aliases, since his first independent release in 1999.
Just one glance at his tenured discography and it’s clear that Stewart has put in the work and time spent in the studio. We are thrilled to share an exclusive Metropolis mix from Machinedrum, featuring a special sneak peak of a new upcoming single.
Tracklist:
1. Machinedrum - Hype Up!
2. S-Type - Moomin
3. Ivy Lab - Jet Lag
4. Compa - Nolobeke
5. Chrome Sparks - What's It Gonna Take (feat. Angelica Bess) [Machinedrum Remix]
6. Drake - Trophies [Ticklish Reboot s_o FS Green]
7. Taso x Earl - Killed Em
8. Boylan - PBE's
9.Ticklish - Through The Wire VIP
10. Mel G - Whippit (feat. Hank)
11. Khalid & Swae Lee - The Ways [DJ Chap Remix]
12. Proc Fiskal - Hello Boss
13. Fracture - Take You (feat. Lucie La Mode)
14. Sinistarr - 55555
15. Om Unit - Twilight
16. Moresounds - We A Tribe
17. Fixate & Skeptical - The Rig Monkey
18.Dub Phizix - Engage
19. Remarc - RIP [Halogenix Booty]
20. Subp Yao & Dayle - Leaves
21. Sweatson Klank - Empty Your Soul
22. London Grammar - Oh Woman Oh Man [Machinedrum Remix]
23. Machinedrum - Angel Speak VIP
24. Robotaki - Satisfied [Machinedrum Remix]
Machinedrum Exclusive Mix
North Carolina-born artist Travis Stewart, otherwise known as Machinedrum, is an veteran of the electronic music scene, with over 10 years of experience. He has managed to blend elements of footwork and ambient genres together to form a punched-up mixture that is not to be messed with.
FROM THIS EPISODE
North Carolina-born artist Travis Stewart, otherwise known as Machinedrum, is an veteran of the electronic music scene, with over 10 years of experience. He has managed to blend elements of footwork and ambient genres together to form a punched-up mixture that is not to be messed with.
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa
More From Metropolis
Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend: Coachella Preview Edition (Part 2) Headed out to the desert? Well, here are a few acts you should check out that aren’t named Beyoncé or The Weeknd. *Reminder you can listen to E24’s Coachella Takeover Weekend… Read More
Show #258: Music of South Africa During Apartheid Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, known as the “mother of the nation” of South Africa, passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. During the apartheid era, she fought tirelessly… Read More