Machinedrum Exclusive Mix

North Carolina-born artist Travis Stewart, otherwise known as Machinedrum, is an veteran of the electronic music scene, with over 10 years of experience. He has managed to blend elements of footwork and ambient genres together to form a punched-up mixture that is not to be messed with.



Stewart puts his unique signature on everything he touches. On top of releasing solo material and remixes, he’s produced and composed over a dozen albums under various aliases, since his first independent release in 1999.



Just one glance at his tenured discography and it’s clear that Stewart has put in the work and time spent in the studio. We are thrilled to share an exclusive Metropolis mix from Machinedrum, featuring a special sneak peak of a new upcoming single.



Tracklist:



1. Machinedrum - Hype Up!

2. S-Type - Moomin

3. Ivy Lab - Jet Lag

4. Compa - Nolobeke

5. Chrome Sparks - What's It Gonna Take (feat. Angelica Bess) [Machinedrum Remix]

6. Drake - Trophies [Ticklish Reboot s_o FS Green]

7. Taso x Earl - Killed Em

8. Boylan - PBE's

9.Ticklish - Through The Wire VIP

10. Mel G - Whippit (feat. Hank)

11. Khalid & Swae Lee - The Ways [DJ Chap Remix]

12. Proc Fiskal - Hello Boss

13. Fracture - Take You (feat. Lucie La Mode)

14. Sinistarr - 55555

15. Om Unit - Twilight

16. Moresounds - We A Tribe

17. Fixate & Skeptical - The Rig Monkey

18.Dub Phizix - Engage

19. Remarc - RIP [Halogenix Booty]

20. Subp Yao & Dayle - Leaves

21. Sweatson Klank - Empty Your Soul

22. London Grammar - Oh Woman Oh Man [Machinedrum Remix]

23. Machinedrum - Angel Speak VIP

24. Robotaki - Satisfied [Machinedrum Remix]