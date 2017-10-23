After garnering a lot of buzz and building a devoted fan base, Canadian indie pop band Alvvays really hit their stride on their self-titled sophomore album. We're excited to welcome them in studio for their MBE debut.
Photo by Arden Wray
Alvvays
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
