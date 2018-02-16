ON AIR
Brett Dennen

COMING SOON

Feb 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of our favorite singer-songwriters, Brett Dennen, stops by on the release date for his new EP Let’s to play a short, solo, acoustic set at 10am. The album was produced by Dan Wilson (Adele).

Let's…

Brett Dennen

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

