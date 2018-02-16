One of our favorite singer-songwriters, Brett Dennen, stops by on the release date for his new EP Let’s to play a short, solo, acoustic set at 10am. The album was produced by Dan Wilson (Adele).
One of our favorite singer-songwriters, Brett Dennen, stops by on the release date for his new EP Let’s to play a short, solo, acoustic set at 10am. The album was produced by Dan Wilson (Adele).
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
