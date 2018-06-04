ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Calexico

Calexico have always channeled the culture of the American Southwest in their music. Their 9th album, recorded here in California, is a fresh take on their indie rock sound. We’re excited to welcome them back to our studio for a live set.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Calexico have always channeled the culture of the American Southwest in their music. Their 9th album, recorded here in California, is a fresh take on their indie rock sound. We’re excited to welcome them back to our studio for a live set.

The Thread That Keeps Us

Calexico

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Musicians:
Joey Burns – Lead Vocals, Guitar
John Convertino – Drums
Brian Lopez – Guitar, Vocals
Sergio Mendoza – Keys, Accordion, Percussion, Vocals
Jacob Valenzuela – Trumpet, Glockenspiel, Vocals
Martin Wenk – Trumpet, Guitar, Vocals
Scott Colberg – Bass, Vocals

Technical Support:
Paul Dreux-Smith – Recording Engineer
Martin H Gonzalez – Band Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern
Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas, Andrew Weilert - Web Video Producers

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Today’s Top Tune 6/4 – 6/8/18
KCRW Music Blog

Today’s Top Tune 6/4 – 6/8/18 ​This week, Today’s Top Tune gathers 5 downloads by LA-based artists and you can snag them all for free. Grab a track from producers Carmen Rizzo and Joel Shearer who band together… Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Holiday Mondays don’t typically throw me off that much, but this past one really did. It feels as though the weekend just happened, and now we’re about to embark on… Read More

Jun 01, 2018

Show #265: Music from the Four Corners of Africa
KCRW Music Blog

Show #265: Music from the Four Corners of Africa This week we embark on a cross-border safari around Africa, from West to South, then East to North, and back down to Mali for one more musical helping. I’m spinning… Read More

Jun 01, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed