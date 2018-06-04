Calexico have always channeled the culture of the American Southwest in their music. Their 9th album, recorded here in California, is a fresh take on their indie rock sound. We’re excited to welcome them back to our studio for a live set.
Calexico
Calexico have always channeled the culture of the American Southwest in their music. Their 9th album, recorded here in California, is a fresh take on their indie rock sound. We’re excited to welcome them back to our studio for a live set.
Calexico have always channeled the culture of the American Southwest in their music. Their 9th album, recorded here in California, is a fresh take on their indie rock sound. We’re excited to welcome them back to our studio for a live set.
Calexico
Musicians:
Joey Burns – Lead Vocals, Guitar
John Convertino – Drums
Brian Lopez – Guitar, Vocals
Sergio Mendoza – Keys, Accordion, Percussion, Vocals
Jacob Valenzuela – Trumpet, Glockenspiel, Vocals
Martin Wenk – Trumpet, Guitar, Vocals
Scott Colberg – Bass, Vocals
Technical Support:
Paul Dreux-Smith – Recording Engineer
Martin H Gonzalez – Band Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern
Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas, Andrew Weilert - Web Video Producers
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
Today’s Top Tune 6/4 – 6/8/18 This week, Today’s Top Tune gathers 5 downloads by LA-based artists and you can snag them all for free. Grab a track from producers Carmen Rizzo and Joel Shearer who band together… Read More
Music For Your Weekend Holiday Mondays don’t typically throw me off that much, but this past one really did. It feels as though the weekend just happened, and now we’re about to embark on… Read More