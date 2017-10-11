ON AIR
David Lynch

David Lynch has had an immeasurable influence on television, film and music. His groundbreaking series Twin Peaks returned this summer for it's third season after a quarter-century hiatus.  (10am)

Oct 11, 2017

David Lynch has had an immeasurable influence on television, film and music. His groundbreaking series Twin Peaks returned this summer for it's third season after a quarter-century hiatus. We air a conversation with David about the revival, as well as his upcoming Festival of Disruption, at 10am.
Photo by David Young-Wolff

David Lynch, film director, painter and musician, @david_lynch

Audio engineers: Patrick Castelein and Phil Richards
Photographer: David Young-Wolff
Video: Sean Dellorco
Editor: JC Swiatek

Jason Bentley

Rachel Reynolds

