David Lynch
David Lynch has had an immeasurable influence on television, film and music. His groundbreaking series Twin Peaks returned this summer for it's third season after a quarter-century hiatus. (10am)
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
David Lynch, film director, painter and musician, @david_lynch
CREDITS
Technical Support:
Audio engineers: Patrick Castelein and Phil Richards
Photographer: David Young-Wolff
Video: Sean Dellorco
Editor: JC Swiatek
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
RIP Tom Petty Tom Petty has died at the age of 66, with confirmation coming from his manager . From Los Angeles Times: “On behalf of the Tom Petty family,” said Tony Dimitriades, longtime… Read More
Shows This Week: October 2 – October 8, 2017 Music unites us. It makes us feel like we’re not alone; and concerts are a place where we can come together and celebrate life as a community of strangers bonded… Read More