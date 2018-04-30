UK art rock band Django Django take a turn towards pop on their 3rd album, Marble Skies. It's their most confident release to date, and KCRW is excited to have them back in our studio for a live set.
Django Django
Django Django
Musicians:
David Maclean - Drums
Vincent Neff – Vocals and Guitar
Jimmy Dixon - Bass
Tommy Grace - Synthesizer
Technical support:
Paul Dreux Smith– Recording Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Mary Chellamy
