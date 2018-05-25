ON AIR
DONATE!

EELS

EELS join us before the launch of their world tour for the FIRST full band live performance of songs from their new album The Deconstruction.

May 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

EELS join us before the launch of their world tour for the FIRST full band live performance of songs from their new album The Deconstruction.

The Deconstruction

Eels

CREDITS

Image of EELS by Gus Black.

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

