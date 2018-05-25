EELS join us before the launch of their world tour for the FIRST full band live performance of songs from their new album The Deconstruction.
Eels
Eels
Image of EELS by Gus Black.
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
