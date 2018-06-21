Father John Misty is headlining KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on June 24 and recorded an exclusive set of songs from his new album, God's Favorite Customer, for the station. We’ll share these live recordings at 10am.
Kamasi Washington We host groundbreaking musician Kamasi Washington for the live radio debut behind his highly anticipated sophomore album Heaven and Earth, out on June 22. The LA native is pushing jazz forward like no one else and will bring an 8-piece band to The Village for this live set.
shey baba LA singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist shey baba is a bit of a mystery. For the past two years, he’s been working in relative isolation patiently crafting his forthcoming debut, and from what we’ve heard so far, it will be well worth the wait. We welcome this up-and-coming artist for his live radio debut -- a solo piano set at 10am.
