First Aid Kit

We host charming Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit for a live performance just days after the release of their new record “Ruins.”

Jan 23, 2018

We host charming Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit for a live performance just days after the release of their new record Ruins.

Ruins

First Aid Kit

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

