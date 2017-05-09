The last few years have been a whirlwind for Baltimore synth-pop trio Future Islands. We've watched them rocket to indie rock stardom and were thrilled to welcome them back for a live performance at Apogee studio. We share highlights from that session.
Technical Credits:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: JC Swiatek
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster
Photographer: Brian Feinzimer
Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain. Future Islands appear courtesy of 4AD.
Rachel Reynolds