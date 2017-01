Gabriel Garzón-Montano is one the the artists we are most excited about in 2017, with support across our airwaves. Signed to local label StonesThrow, the Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist will bring his brand of R&B for a live set.

Photo by Mathew Scott

Guests:

Gabriel Garzón Montano, singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, @MrGabrieLorenzo

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds