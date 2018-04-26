Jade Bird
Jade Bird is one of the most talked about artists of the moment. She more than lives up to the hype with incredible energy, wit and wisdom far beyond her 20 years. We host a live set before she heads out to the desert for the Stagecoach Festival.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Images of Jade Bird by Dustin Downing
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Mary Chellamy
