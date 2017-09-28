Juana Molina has a distinctly experimental sound that combines folk, pop and electronica for a hypnotic and seductive mix. The Buenos Aires-based artist stops through our studio in the midst of her world tour.
Photo by Alejandro Ros
Juana Molina
Guests:
Juana Molina, singer, songwriter and actress, @soyjuanamolina
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
