Mew
Mew's unique combination of dream pop and prog rock, as well as the vocals of Jonas Bjerre, have always set the Danish rockers apart.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Guests:
Mew, Danish alternative rock band, @mew
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend After the events of the last week, isn’t it great that we have music to escape the madness? With that in mind, here are a few releases you should take… Read More
Show #224: Musical Reflections on Charlottesville For this week’s show, I wanted to present a musical response to the recent events in Charlottesville and feature some powerful songs of protest and of peace. We start with Marvin Gaye’s… Read More