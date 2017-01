As the frontman for Page France and Cotton Jones, Maryland musician Michael Nau has explored both indie pop and Americana. A prolific songwriter, he dug into his backlog of song ideas to create the sonic experiments for his solo work. We get a preview of what’s to come live on MBE.

Photo by Whitney McGraw Nau

Mowing Michael Nau

Guests:

Michael Nau, musician, @naumichael

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds