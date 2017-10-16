Oh Wonder
London duo Oh Wonder has been selling out venues worldwide and visits our studio before their headlining date at the Shrine Auditorium.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Oh Wonder, alt-pop duo, @OhWonderMusic
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Exclusive: David Lynch On Morning Becomes Eclectic An owl flew over the house where we were interviewing David Lynch. Now, if you’re at all familiar with Twin Peaks you know this is a big deal, as “the… Read More
Recalling the Sounds of the Sixties I’ve been watching The Vietnam War, a new PBS documentary series about the war the Vietnamese refer to as “The American War.” Having lived through the tumultuous 1960s, I was… Read More