Oh Wonder

London duo Oh Wonder has been selling out venues worldwide and visits our studio before their headlining date at the Shrine Auditorium.

Oct 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

London duo Oh Wonder has been selling out venues worldwide and visits our studio before their headlining date at the Shrine Auditorium. Their intertwining voices soar over smart pop production and we look forward to hearing songs from their new album Ultralife live. 

Ultralife

Oh Wonder

Guests:
Oh Wonder, alt-pop duo, @OhWonderMusic

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

