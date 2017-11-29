ON AIR
Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is a promising young singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles whose songwriting explores complex emotions in imaginative ways.

Nov 29, 2017

Phoebe Bridgers is a promising young singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles. Her songwriting explores complex emotions in imaginative ways and we welcome her live in studio with a full band.

Stranger in the Alps

Phoebe Bridgers

Guests:
Phoebe Bridgers, musician, @phoebe_bridgers

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

