Preservation Hall Jazz Band

May 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been at it for over 50 years and their name is pretty much synonymous with the spirit of New Orleans. Their new album is a collection of original material heavily inspired by a trip to Cuba. We got to experience it live at Apogee Studio and bring you the highlights.  Garth Trinidad hosts.

Technical Support:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Kat Yore
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster

Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain.

Apogee Studio

So It Is

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Guests:
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Orleans-style jazz band, @preshallband

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

