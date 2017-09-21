ON AIR
RAC

Grammy award winning artist/producer/remixer RAC (aka André Allen Anjos) returns to our studio to share a batch of poppy songs from his latest album of original material. He’ll be joined by a handful of guest vocalists for what is sure to be a lively set. 

Sep 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Claire Marie Vogel


EGO

RAC

CREDITS

Guests:
RAC, musician, @RAC

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

