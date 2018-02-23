Rhye
They made their live radio debut at KCRW and we are excited to welcome them back for this special session, Rhye.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Musicians:
Michael Milosh - vocals/percussion
Thomas Lea - viola Itai Shapira - bass
Claire Courchene - cello/trombone
Theresa Romack - keys
Zachary Morillo - drums
Patrick Bailey - guitar
Technical support:
Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas - recording engineer
JC Swiatek - editor, web video producers: Subtractive lighting: Paul Sangster
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
