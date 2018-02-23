ON AIR
Rhye

They made their live radio debut at KCRW and we are excited to welcome them back for this special session, Rhye.

Feb 23, 2018

The seductive soul pop of Rhye has entranced us since their breakout debut album. They made their live radio debut at KCRW and we are excited to welcome them back for this special session, recorded in front of a live audience at Apogee Studio.

Images of Rhye by Larry Hirshowitz

Blood

Rhye

CREDITS

Musicians:
Michael Milosh - vocals/percussion
Thomas Lea - viola Itai Shapira - bass
Claire Courchene - cello/trombone
Theresa Romack - keys
Zachary Morillo - drums
Patrick Bailey - guitar

Technical support:
Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas - recording engineer
JC Swiatek - editor, web video producers: Subtractive lighting: Paul Sangster

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Music News
KCRW’s 2018 SXSW Showcases Announced
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW’s 2018 SXSW Showcases Announced SXSW is a not just a music festival, it’s a journey. A journey that begins long before KCRW lands in Austin. In fact, it usually starts months before, as list… Read More

Feb 22, 2018

Track Premiere: Dana Buoy “Too Early”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Dana Buoy “Too Early” Portland-based band Dana Buoy have the right idea with their new song “Too Early.” Songwriter Dana Janssen and long-time collaborator Justin Miller deliver a crisp, psych-pop sound on the single, taken from their forthcoming… Read More

Feb 22, 2018

Pan Caliente: Lido Pimienta
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Lido Pimienta I came across Lido Pimienta’s Afro-cuban, electronic synth-pop sometime in 2009, while hosting a web-based radio show called Sala de Espera. Her tack “Mueve” had been remixed by Future Feelings… Read More

Feb 21, 2018

