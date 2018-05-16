ON AIR
Sofi Tukker

Dynamic duo Sofi Tukker have found an impassioned following for their infectious dance pop sound. They just released their debut full length Treehouse and will return to our studio for a special 4-song set at 10am.

May 16, 2018

Treehouse [Explicit]

Sofi Tukker

CREDITS

Musicians:
Sophie Hawley-Weld – Lead Vocals, Guitar
Tucker Halpern – Vocals, Synth, Bass
Jon Hume - Guitar
Roland Gajate-Garcia - Percussion

Technical support:
Paul Dreux Smith – Recording Engineer
Adrian Gonzalez – Band Engineer
Claire Roddy – Sound Intern
Andrew Weilert, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

