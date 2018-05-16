Dynamic duo Sofi Tukker have found an impassioned following for their infectious dance pop sound. They just released their debut full length Treehouse and will return to our studio for a special 4-song set at 10am.
Sofi Tukker
Dynamic duo Sofi Tukker have found an impassioned following for their infectious dance pop sound. They just released their debut full length Treehouse and will return to our studio for a special 4-song set at 10am.
Dynamic duo Sofi Tukker have found an impassioned following for their infectious dance pop sound. They just released their debut full length Treehouse and will return to our studio for a special 4-song set at 10am.
Sofi Tukker
Musicians:
Sophie Hawley-Weld – Lead Vocals, Guitar
Tucker Halpern – Vocals, Synth, Bass
Jon Hume - Guitar
Roland Gajate-Garcia - Percussion
Technical support:
Paul Dreux Smith – Recording Engineer
Adrian Gonzalez – Band Engineer
Claire Roddy – Sound Intern
Andrew Weilert, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
Track Premiere: Gilligan Moss “Want U So Bad” When I first heard the track “Ceremonial” from NY duo Gilligan Moss, I found it so damn good that I had to hear everything else they had released up to… Read More
New Release Spotlight: Elina Duni’s Intimate and Expressive “Partir” I’ve been listening on quiet evenings to a beguiling new solo album from the Albanian singer-songwriter Elina Duni. With its pared-down arrangements, Partir is an intimate and plaintive album filled… Read More