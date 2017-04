Expertly crafted pop hooks and harmonies are the core elements of every record from The New Pornographers. So, as the members of the Canadian collective changes, their sound remains as infectious as ever. We welcome them in studio behind their seventh album Whiteout Conditions.

Whiteout Conditions The New Pornographers

The New Pornographers, indie rock band, @TheNewPornos

Rachel Reynolds