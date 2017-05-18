ON AIR
The xx

The trio behind The xx have been playing music together since they were teenagers and have sold millions of records. On I See You, they step boldly into the limelight and we share highlights of a recent live session recorded at Apogee studio.  

May 18, 2017

Technical Support:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Kat Yore
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster Photographer: Brian Lowe

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain. The xx appear courtesy of Young Turks & Beggars Group.

 

Apogee Studio

I See You

The xx

Guests:
The xx, indie pop band, @the_xx

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

