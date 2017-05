Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel explores the influential work of Django Reinhardt in advance of a June festival dedicated to the French gypsy jazz guitarist. (Aaron Byrd guest hosts.)

Photo: Django Reinhardt, at the Aquarium jazz club in New York, circa November 1946 (William P. Gottlieb/Library of Congress)

Guests:

Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds