New Orleans native Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) has been playing in brass band parades since he was a kid. He brings the dance party into our studio for a special live set with guest host Anne Litt.
New Orleans native Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) has been playing in brass band parades since he was a kid. He brings the dance party into our studio for a special live set with guest host Anne Litt.
Guests:
Trombone Shorty, musician and producer, @Tromboneshorty
Producers:
Mary Chellamy
Rachel Reynolds
