MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

Trombone Shorty

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) has been playing in brass band parades since he was a kid. 

Aug 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) has been playing in brass band parades since he was a kid. He brings the dance party into our studio for a special live set with guest host Anne Litt.

Parking Lot Symphony

Trombone Shorty

CREDITS

Guests:
Trombone Shorty, musician and producer, @Tromboneshorty

Producers:
Mary Chellamy
Rachel Reynolds

