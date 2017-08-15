ON AIR
Washed Out

Washed Out's new album -- his first for LA label Stones Throw -- is as much social commentary as it is a giant leap forward for the chillwave sound he helped create.

Aug 15, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Washed Out's new album Mister Mellow -- his first for LA label Stones Throw -- is as much social commentary as it is a giant leap forward for the chillwave sound he helped create.

Photo by Shae DeTar

Mister Mellow

Washed Out

Guests:
Washed Out, @ernestgreene

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

