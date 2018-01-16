Canadian rockers Wolf Parade returned from a significant hiatus with their fantastic record Cry Cry Cry. The album has an energetic urgency and is full of tightly crafted punchy pop-rock anthems that will be incredible to witness live.
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
