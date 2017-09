Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard recreates Teenage Fanclub's 1991 album Bandwagonesque in its entirety. Gibbard says, "Bandwagonesque is my favorite record from my favorite band of all time. It came along at a pivotal time in my musical life and I've loved it for 25 years. It's been such a blast taking these songs apart to see how they work and then putting them back together again." Concept kicks off the album.

Photo by Rachel Demy