Chuck Berry: Big Boys

Chuck Berry, who pioneered the lifestyle, attitude and music of rock, is known for a slew of timeless hits like "Johnnie B Goode" and "Maybelline." Berry passed away last month at the age of 90. But he left us with a final album.

Apr 07, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Chuck Berry, who pioneered the lifestyle, attitude and music of rock, is known for a slew of timeless hits like "Johnnie B Goode" and "Maybelline." He was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has inspired countless musicians. Berry passed away last month at the age of 90. But he left us with a final album -- the first in 40 years – that will be released in June. Written by Berry, "Big Boys" features Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff on guitars.

Big Boys

Chuck Berry

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

