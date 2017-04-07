Chuck Berry: Big Boys

Chuck Berry, who pioneered the lifestyle, attitude and music of rock, is known for a slew of timeless hits like "Johnnie B Goode" and "Maybelline." He was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has inspired countless musicians. Berry passed away last month at the age of 90. But he left us with a final album -- the first in 40 years – that will be released in June. Written by Berry, "Big Boys" features Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff on guitars.

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern

