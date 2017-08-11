Coast Modern: Dive

After a successful stint at SXSW in 2016, Coast Modern got scooped up to support several bands, including BØRNS. Now 2017 brings the duo a string of dates in the fall, an album debut and from it, a catchy song called "Dive."
After a successful stint at SXSW in 2016, Coast Modern got scooped up to support several bands, including BØRNS. Now 2017 brings the duo a string of dates in the fall, an album debut and from it, a catchy song called "Dive."
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
