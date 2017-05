Japanese multi-instrumentalist Keigo Oyamada, who goes by the creative alter ego of Cornelius, has been a sought after producer/remixer for a wide variety of artists, including Beck, Blur and even James Brown. You might not know of him because his last album came out over 10 years ago. We can remedy that with "If You're Here," a new down-tempo song sung in his native tongue.

If You're Here Cornelius

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern