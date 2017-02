De La Soul called its 2016 self-release And the Anonymous Nobody, a fitting name for an album financed by a Kickstarter campaign. Comprising three years of work and more than 200 hours of recording with the Rhythm Roots All Stars, the 17 tracks include a wild variety of guests, including Usher, Little Dragon and David Byrne. Up for Best Rap Album, we celebrate the nomination with Snoop Dogg joining De La Soul on "Pain."

Pain De La Soul feat. Snoop Dogg

