Since its debut album 15 years ago, Elbow has let its songs take their natural course. With music that never feels rushed or bogged down with overblown choruses, the lyrical tales wash over us carried on mellifluous melodies. If “Magnificent (She Says)” is any indication, we have a joyous and upbeat new album to look forward to next month.

Photo by Paul Husband

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern