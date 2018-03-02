Femi Kuti: One People One World

Femi Kuti
Femi Kuti is the eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, and took up the reigns after his death. On his new collection of songs Kuti continues his family's socially conscious message, but incorporates love songs into the mix. "One People One World" is filled with potent horns that come directly from his heart.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Dr. Dog: Go Out Fighting Scott McMicken has been co-fronting Dr. Dog for the past decade and a half but that doesn't stop him from feeling like he's "in a totally new band right now." Born from a journey of doubt and discovery, their new work finds them closer and stronger. We feel their revitalized style leaning toward The Beatles, with a speck of Ethiopian jazz sprinkled in on "Go Out Fighting."
Lucius: Neighbors With an acoustic new album dropping this week, the duo known as Lucius spent the bulk of 2017 supporting Roger Waters' international tour, and even graced our studios with the legendary Daniel Johnston. Now, they kick off their almost sold-out tour with a 3-night stint at the Largo. Listen to the intimate, “Neighbors.”
