Jade Bird: Lottery
In 2017, Jade Bird released her breakout debut EP; while 2018 forecasts a US tour that makes stops at SXSW, Stagecoach, and cities throughout the country. An emerging British talent, Jade Bird anchors songs like "Lottery" in folk-based storytelling.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
More From Today's Top Tune
Sondre Lerche: I Know Something That's Gonna Break Your Heart Brooklyn-based Norwegian singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche is an artist we've championed through the years. Lerche has a knack for translating his woes into swoon-worthy songs. On the solo (and acoustic) "I Know Something That's Gonna Break Your Heart" we find thoughtful lyrics paired with a hummable melody.
of Montreal: Paranoic Intervals/Body Dysmorphia Inspired by the theory of simulated reality and extended 80's club remixes, of Montreal frontman Kevin Barnes abandoned the familiar approaches used on previous albums. Working alone this time, Barnes forges ahead with an exciting dance beat on “Paranoic Intervals/Body Dysmorphia."
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend: Primavera Sound Preview Edition Do people still say FOMO (fear of missing out)? Let’s assume that they do, and I’m here to ensure that you don’t have it. If you donate $25 or more… Read More
Show #249: Music for Quiet Contemplation Today’s show features some lilting and blissful music that I’ve enjoyed over the years. Some of it is very quiet and uncompressed—perfect for meditation or relaxation. This music would be… Read More