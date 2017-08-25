ON AIR
Kasabian: Bless This Acid House

The big sound of Kasabian is back! 

Aug 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Known for euphoric live sets and rousing choruses, the big sound of Kasabian is back! Bless This Acid House is certainly a slamming sing-a-long! 

Photo by Phil Knott

Bless This Acid House

Kasabian

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

