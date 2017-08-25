Known for euphoric live sets and rousing choruses, the big sound of Kasabian is back! Bless This Acid House is certainly a slamming sing-a-long!
Photo by Phil Knott
Kasabian
Kasabian: Bless This Acid House
The big sound of Kasabian is back!
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
