Michael McDonald's surprise performance with Thundercat was considered a high point at this year's Coachella. Yet it's been almost a decade since the five-time Grammy winner released an album. A one-time member of Steely Dan and a Doobie Brother, his voice is unmistakable. "Find It in Your Heart" is a stand out song on an album that will be released in September.

Find It in Your Heart Michael McDonald

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern