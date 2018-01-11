Moby returns to his orchestral, soul, trip-hop, and gospel roots on his forthcoming album. "Like A Motherless Child" is a re-working of a classic, spiritual song, with origins in the slavery movement. We feel the void left by the separation from a loved one -- whether a friend, lover, or parent -- as Raquel Rodriquez joins Moby.
Moby: Like A Motherless Child
Moby returns to his orchestral, soul, trip-hop, and gospel roots on his forthcoming album.
