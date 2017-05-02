ON AIR
Neil Frances: Dumb Love

LA-based Neil Frances has been working on becoming a band as the duo experiments with its sound. 

May 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA-based Neil Frances has been working on becoming a band as the duo experiments with its sound. We are excited about "Dumb Love," the first ever track by the duo.

Dumb Love

Neil Frances

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

