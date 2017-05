Honoring its 21st anniversary, Ozomatli cover hits from the classic songbook of Mexico with songs like "Bésame Mucho" and invites artists like Herb Albert, Juanes and Gaby Moreno to record with them. We focus on a gorgeous version of "La Bamba," which features Kyle McDonald from Slightly Stoopid.

Photo by Cynthia Perez

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern