Rhye: Please
"Please" is the first new release from Rhye since its critically acclaimed debut album four years ago.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend It’s going to be another hot one this weekend, so it will be well within your best interests to lean into the heat by checking out what are sure to… Read More
Show #221: A Potpourri of New Musical Gems So many wonderful new releases have hit my desk recently, and I’d like to share a top 10 selection with you this week. We start off with the daring chamber… Read More