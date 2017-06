It may not be a prolific band, but Saint Etienne’s albums are worth the wait. Its first new release in five years was co-produced by Shawn Lee and is all about a day in the life of the "doughnut of shires that ring the capital" of London. "Heather" is one of those tasty electro pop treasures.

Photo by Rob Baker Ashton

Heather Saint Etienne

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern