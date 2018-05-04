Sam Morrow: Quick Fix

Sam Morrow's third album cements his place as a member of LA’s Country elite. Reminiscent of Little Feat and recalling Lynyrd Skynyrd - Morrow conjures up fine countrified rock on "Quick Fix."
Sam Morrow's third album cements his place as a member of LA’s Country elite. Reminiscent of Little Feat and recalling Lynyrd Skynyrd - Morrow conjures up fine countrified rock on "Quick Fix."
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
CCCL: Modularity Chris Carter is the co-founder of the pioneering industrial group Throbbing Gristle; and he created some of the groups’ most rhythmic and melodic sounds on synths. Carter also has a scientific mind, where he designs and creates effects units and sound generators. His first solo album in 17 years unifies his interests as CCCL (Chris Carter's Chemistry Lessons) -- with insistent melodic patterns capturing the awe one feels at the infinite possibilities of science. "Modularity" is aural synthesis.
G Flip: About You Melbourne singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist G Flip began her musical journey when her uncle gave her a drum kit at the age of 9. Later on, she supported herself by instructing drum and piano lessons to kids. But, it wasn’t until 2017 that she taught herself how to produce her own songs and find a voice. "About You" was recorded in a single day in her bedroom studio.
Amber Mark: Love Me Right NYC songwriter, producer, and musician Amber Mark is undeniably a star on the rise. Raised across Europe and Asia, Mark weaves international styles into her self-produced EP, which serves as a musical eulogy to her late mother. We hear a confident powerful voice on "Love Me Right."
