The Sea and Cake: Any Day

Legendary Chicago band The Sea and Cake have their own distinctive sound that's centered around guitar interplay and a strong rhythm section. "Any Day" is the title track from their forthcoming album and is a promising start.
The Sea And Cake
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Nilüfer Yanya: Baby Luv Lauded as a new soul star in the making, we welcome Nilüfer Yanya to KCRW's SXSW night showcase in Austin. The 22-year-old Londoner – with a soaring voice - takes inspiration from legendary songwriters like Nina Simone and Jeff Buckley. "Baby Luv" offers a sinuous guitar line beside a cooing vocal.
Now, Now: Yours Minneapolis duo Now Now released a couple of teasers from their first album in 6 years (dropping later this spring), making it clear that good things come to those who wait. Their time away from music created the fodder needed to write songs that are direct and transparent. Enjoy "Yours."
Marlon Williams: What's Chasing You Marlon Williams chronicles the arc of relationships on his new album Make Way For Love. Today’s track - “What’s Chasing You” – is no exception and recalls Roy Orbison. If you're at SXSW, check him out when he appears at KCRW's Day Showcase (3/14).
