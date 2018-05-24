ON AIR
Yo La Tengo: Shades of Blue

For their 15th album, Yo La Tengo took to their rehearsal studio without an engineer. Despite the location, no rehearsal was done. They instead decided to turn on the tape and let the songs come together on their own in slow motion. We feel that organic quality throughout the gentle yet deep pull of "Shades of Blue." 

May 31, 2018

Shades of Blue

Yo La Tengo

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

