10 New and Noteworthy Releases

This week Rhythm Planet checks out new releases by guitarists Zsofia Boros, John Abercrombie, Louis Simao, and samples some great new jazz plus three new Cuban sides.
 

Feb 10, 2017

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 2/10/17:

1. Dayme Arocena / Negra Caridad / Cubafonia / Brownswood
2. Various Artists / Hopai Diri Da / The Gypsy Cuban Project / Universal
3. Jane Bunnett & Maqueque / El Chivo / Oddara / Linus Entertainment
4. Dizzy Gillespie and Friends / Darben the The Redd Foxx / Concert of the Century / Justin Time
5. Wallace Roney / Observance / A Place in Time / Highnote
6. Louis Simao / Retratos, Cartas E Cinzas / A Luz / Simaomusic
7. Zsofia Boros / Fantasie / Local Objects / ECM
8. John Abercrombie / Flipside / Up and Coming / ECM
9. Bob Mintzer Big Band / Home Basie / All L.A. Band / Fuzzy Music
10. Carol Robbins / Trekker / Taylor Street / Jazzcats

