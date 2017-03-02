Álvaro Enrigue: Sudden Death

Anger at the 2008 financial crisis inspired Álvaro Enrigue's Sudden Death, the wild tale of a tennis match between the poet Francisco de Quevedo and the artist Caravaggio that transcends time and involves other transformative, often combative, historic icons. Enrigue, who calls his impulse to write "visceral and erratic," explains that the world is no longer linear and the novel must adapt to remain a thing of beauty, not to change the world (it can't), but to change our thinking.

Guests:

Álvaro Enrigue, Award-winning novelist and short story writer, @AlvaroEnrigue

