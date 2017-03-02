ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORM

Álvaro Enrigue: Sudden Death

Álvaro Enrigue's Sudden Death is the wild tale of a tennis match between the poet Francisco de Quevedo and the artist Caravaggio that transcends time and involves other historically transformative, and often combative, figures. Enrigue, who calls his impulse to write "visceral and erratic," was angered into starting this book by the 2008 financial crisis.

COMING SOON

Mar 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anger at the 2008 financial crisis inspired Álvaro Enrigue's Sudden Death, the wild tale of a tennis match between the poet Francisco de Quevedo and the artist Caravaggio that transcends time and involves other transformative, often combative, historic icons. Enrigue, who calls his impulse to write "visceral and erratic," explains that the world is no longer linear and the novel must adapt to remain a thing of beauty, not to change the world (it can't), but to change our thinking.  

Sudden Death

Álvaro Enrigue

Guests:
Álvaro Enrigue, Award-winning novelist and short story writer, @AlvaroEnrigue

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE