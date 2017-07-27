ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Arundhati Roy: The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

Trained as an architect, Roy reveals that she structured her novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness like an Indian metropolis where ancient neighborhoods collide with modern urban planning.  

COMING SOON

Jul 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Arundhati Roy takes on the vast world of contemporary India – its violence, its outsiders, its trans-genders, radicals, dreamers and idlers. Trained as an architect, Roy reveals that she structured her novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (Knopf) like an Indian metropolis where ancient neighborhoods collide with modern urban planning. As the architecture of the novel branches out and grows, stories in the background suddenly are brought into the foreground. Roy insists that our lives actually unfold with similar reversals.

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

Arundhati Roy

Guests:
Arundhati Roy, novelist

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE